Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.08). Approximately 5,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 124,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Light Science Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.33. The firm has a market cap of £11.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92.

About Light Science Technologies

(Get Rating)

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.