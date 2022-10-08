Lightning One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,552.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Lightning has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning token can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,473.89 or 0.99947822 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002054 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064233 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022531 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Lightning Token Profile

LIGHT is a token. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 tokens. Lightning’s official website is lightningprotocol.finance. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @lightningdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightning Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightning (LIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lightning has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 64,269,692 in circulation. The last known price of Lightning is 0.01688675 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,166.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lightningprotocol.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

