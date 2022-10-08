Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 264,685 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 264,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after purchasing an additional 776,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,713,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

