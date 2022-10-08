Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 279,300 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 279,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,611,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.1 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average is $114.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.