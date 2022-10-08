Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 19,700 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 1.9% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.64% of ANSYS worth $133,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.33.

ANSYS Stock Down 6.0 %

ANSS stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.74 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.82.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.