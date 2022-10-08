Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 110,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

