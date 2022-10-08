Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $101.88 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 821,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444,100 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 1.4% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Waste Connections worth $101,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 811,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 54.7% during the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Down 3.5 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $129.97 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.