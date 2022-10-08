Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $144.64 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises about 2.0% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $144,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $177.86 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.98.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

