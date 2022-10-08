Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $42.99 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $42,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CME Group Price Performance

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $169.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.33 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.