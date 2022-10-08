Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 527,100 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.3% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $165,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

