Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 387,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of US Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 582.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

