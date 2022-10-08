Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,215 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,598 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.7% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Adobe worth $190,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 5.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 583,480 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,588,000 after acquiring an additional 57,583 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the software company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Adobe by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,499 shares of the software company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,618 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $288.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

