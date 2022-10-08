Liquid Driver Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (LQDR)

Liquid Driver (LQDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Liquid Driver has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Liquid Driver has a market cap of $25.72 million and $23,955.00 worth of Liquid Driver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquid Driver token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00005419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquid Driver

Liquid Driver launched on May 3rd, 2021. Liquid Driver’s total supply is 6,512,386 tokens. Liquid Driver’s official Twitter account is @liquiddriver. Liquid Driver’s official message board is liquiddriver.medium.com. Liquid Driver’s official website is www.liquiddriver.finance.

Liquid Driver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid Driver (LQDR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Liquid Driver has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Liquid Driver is 1.05937949 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $6,997.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liquiddriver.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquid Driver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquid Driver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquid Driver using one of the exchanges listed above.

