Litedex (LDX) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last Week

Litedex (LDX) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Litedex has a total market capitalization of $732,984.37 and approximately $11,211.00 worth of Litedex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litedex token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litedex has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Litedex

Litedex’s launch date was April 3rd, 2022. Litedex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,148,963 tokens. Litedex’s official Twitter account is @litedexprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litedex is litedex.medium.com/what-is-litedex-fda627d911bc. The official website for Litedex is www.litedex.io.

Litedex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litedex (LDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Litedex has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Litedex is 0.00890139 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $192.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.litedex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litedex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litedex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litedex using one of the exchanges listed above.

