loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Given New $1.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.70 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LDI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.53.

loanDepot Trading Down 3.8 %

LDI opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that loanDepot will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,842,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 273,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,235.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 491,917 shares of company stock worth $783,964 and have sold 1,900,599 shares worth $2,990,081. Corporate insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 61.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in loanDepot by 39.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

