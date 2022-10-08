LOCGame Achieves Market Capitalization of $681,139.51 (LOCG)

LOCGame (LOCG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. One LOCGame token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LOCGame has a total market cap of $681,139.51 and $42,048.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LOCGame Profile

LOCGame’s genesis date was February 1st, 2021. LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 tokens. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/locgame. LOCGame’s official message board is medium.com/locgame. LOCGame’s official website is locgame.io. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @locgameio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LOCGame Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCGame (LOCG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LOCGame has a current supply of 148,053,144.44444445 with 50,209,206.31929345 in circulation. The last known price of LOCGame is 0.01366504 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $131,314.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://locgame.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

