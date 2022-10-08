Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 10,069 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $115,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,645,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 3.0 %

COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

