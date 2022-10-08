Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $269.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

