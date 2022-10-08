Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

