Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $225.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.