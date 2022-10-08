Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.