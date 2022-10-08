Luna Inu Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.43 Million (LINU)

Luna Inu (LINU) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Luna Inu has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $1.30 million worth of Luna Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Luna Inu has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Luna Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Luna Inu

Luna Inu’s genesis date was May 14th, 2022. The official message board for Luna Inu is medium.com/@warriorlinut. Luna Inu’s official website is luna-inu.com. The Reddit community for Luna Inu is https://reddit.com/r/LinuWarriors. Luna Inu’s official Twitter account is @luna_inu_erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Luna Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Luna Inu (LINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Luna Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Luna Inu is 0 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $888,725.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luna-inu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

