Lunar Reaches One Day Volume of $1.53 Million (LNR)

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Lunar token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunar has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Lunar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lunar has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lunar Token Profile

Lunar’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. Lunar’s total supply is 915,194,826,046,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 909,244,815,947,816 tokens. Lunar’s official message board is medium.com/@lunar_defi. Lunar’s official Twitter account is @lnrdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lunar is lunar.io. The Reddit community for Lunar is https://reddit.com/r/lnrdefi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lunar

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunar (LNR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lunar has a current supply of 915,194,826,046,517 with 784,316,252,349,197.8 in circulation. The last known price of Lunar is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $659,914.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lunar.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

