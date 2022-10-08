M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance
LON:MWE opened at GBX 49 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £43.29 million and a PE ratio of 1,205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52-week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.19 ($1.02). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.36.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.