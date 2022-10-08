M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

LON:MWE opened at GBX 49 ($0.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £43.29 million and a PE ratio of 1,205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52-week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.19 ($1.02). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.36.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

