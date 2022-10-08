Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 6.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.10. The company had a trading volume of 71,354,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,181,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $267.10 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

