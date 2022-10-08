Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises about 1.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.31% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 80.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 78,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,805,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,200,000 after buying an additional 476,683 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 145,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,154. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

