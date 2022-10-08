Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 31,825 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,605 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,962,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,587,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 667,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,906,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. 374,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,348. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23.
