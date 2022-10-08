MagnetGold (MTG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $129,561.00

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00005237 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $285.66 million and approximately $129,561.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold (MTG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MagnetGold has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MagnetGold is 1.01923603 USD and is up 9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $83,858.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mtggold.com/indexmain.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

