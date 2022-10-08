Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 million, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

Marchex Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

