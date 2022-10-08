Marinade Price Hits $0.0589 on Major Exchanges (MNDE)

Marinade (MNDE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Marinade has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. Marinade has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $11,994.00 worth of Marinade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marinade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marinade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Marinade Token Profile

Marinade’s launch date was October 6th, 2021. Marinade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,566,494 tokens. The official website for Marinade is marinade.finance. Marinade’s official message board is medium.com/marinade-finance. Marinade’s official Twitter account is @marinadefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Marinade

According to CryptoCompare, “Marinade (MNDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Marinade has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Marinade is 0.05914537 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $7,342.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marinade.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marinade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marinade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marinade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marinade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marinade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.