Market Ledger Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (ML)

Market Ledger (ML) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Market Ledger has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Market Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.0908 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. Market Ledger has a market cap of $349,464.03 and $68,045.00 worth of Market Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Market Ledger

Market Ledger was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Market Ledger’s total supply is 3,847,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Market Ledger is https://reddit.com/r/marketledger. Market Ledger’s official website is www.marketledger.com. Market Ledger’s official Twitter account is @marketledger_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Market Ledger (ML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Market Ledger has a current supply of 3,847,514 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Market Ledger is 0.09172903 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,887.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marketledger.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Market Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Market Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Market Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

