Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. Marriott International has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

