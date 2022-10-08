MarsDAO Price Down 0.4% This Week (MDAO)

MarsDAO (MDAO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One MarsDAO token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MarsDAO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. MarsDAO has a market cap of $10.91 million and $158,557.00 worth of MarsDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MarsDAO

MarsDAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. MarsDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,800,000 tokens. The official website for MarsDAO is daomars.com. MarsDAO’s official Twitter account is @0xmarsdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MarsDAO is medium.com/mars-dao. The Reddit community for MarsDAO is https://reddit.com/r/0xmarsdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MarsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsDAO (MDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MarsDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MarsDAO is 0.12209804 USD and is up 13.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $271,169.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daomars.com/.”

