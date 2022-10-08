Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 1.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock traded down $10.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.25. The stock had a trading volume of 318,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,433. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.24. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

