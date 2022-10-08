Mason & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,867 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,898 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,240,000 after acquiring an additional 614,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,587,000 after buying an additional 508,287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44,915.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 282,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 282,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 230,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after buying an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $120.54 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.51.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.