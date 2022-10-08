Mason & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 271,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,348,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 4.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,496,000 after buying an additional 779,979 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 149.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after buying an additional 533,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

