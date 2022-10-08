Mason & Associates Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF makes up 8.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 1.72% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $23,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

