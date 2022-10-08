Mason & Associates Inc Sells 130,867 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mason & Associates Inc cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,867 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $120.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.51. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.