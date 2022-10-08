Mason & Associates Inc Sells 170,428 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mason & Associates Inc lessened its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,428 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.