Mason & Associates Inc Sells 2,017 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mason & Associates Inc cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises 0.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 220.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

