Mason & Associates Inc Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mason & Associates Inc cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises 0.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

