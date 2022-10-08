MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.89-$4.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.81 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCFT opened at $19.62 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $356.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

