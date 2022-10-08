Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $790,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,076,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.81 and its 200-day moving average is $141.74. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

