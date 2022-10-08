Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 184.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

