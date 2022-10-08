Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,746 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.