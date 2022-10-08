Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,920,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in BorgWarner by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 280,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 71,363 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

