Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 101,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 238,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $480.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maverix Metals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.51%.

Institutional Trading of Maverix Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maverix Metals

(Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.