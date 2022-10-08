McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2% yr/yr to ~$6.32-6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.40 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.44. 1,986,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,718,000 after buying an additional 34,676 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

