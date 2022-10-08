MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

MEG Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

