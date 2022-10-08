Mesefa (SEFA) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Mesefa has a total market cap of $1,292.17 and $1.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mesefa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mesefa Profile

Mesefa’s genesis date was January 15th, 2020. Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,655 tokens. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mesefa

According to CryptoCompare, “Mesefa (SEFA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mesefa has a current supply of 963,000,000 with 430,655 in circulation. The last known price of Mesefa is 0.00300047 USD and is down -57.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $462.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mesefa.com.”

